Kerala assembly polls: CPM may trade Perumbavoor for Paravur in strategic move

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even though formal bilateral seat sharing talks between CPM and its Left Democratic Front partners are yet to begin, informal discussions have commenced within the CPM and CPI over a possible reshuffling of assembly constituencies in Ernakulam district.
According to these parties' sources, informal deliberations are under way on the prospects of swapping the Paravur assembly constituency with another seat in the district. Paravur is currently represented by Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, who has secured five consecutive victories from the constituency.
While no official decision has been taken, the internal consultations indicate early strategic positioning with the left camp ahead of the assembly elections. Formal negotiations among LDF parties is expected after the February 23 LDF meeting.
Within the CPM, the idea of seat swap gained traction following growing demands that, in order to weaken Satheesan, the party should take over Paravur constituency. The CPM is reportedly willing to swap Paravur for its Perumbavoor constituency.
“No formal discussion was held on seat swapping either in CPI or in the LDF,” said a CPI leader. "The issue is not taken up in the state executive either. These matters will be discussed only after the LDF state committee meeting.”
Meanwhile, at the CPI state executive held on Friday, the party decided to step up fund collections and conduct house visits. The party will also have to decide whether MLAs who have completed three terms should be granted relaxation. “This is a question before the state executive. A section is of the view that winnability must be the sole criterion, considering the peculiar political situation this time,” said a CPI state council member.
Of the 17 MLAs, six MLAs had completed three terms as MLA. They are EK Vijayan (Nadapuram),E Chandrasekharan (Kanhangad), Chittayam Gopakumar (Adoor), V Sasi (Chirayinkeeezh)PS Supal (Punalur) and GS Jayapal (Chathannur). If the party decides to grant relaxation to some MLAs, there is a possibility of backlash from other MLAs and party leaders.