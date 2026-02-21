Kerala assembly polls: CPM may trade Perumbavoor for Paravur in strategic move

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even though formal bilateral seat sharing talks between CPM and its Left Democratic Front partners are yet to begin, informal discussions have commenced within the CPM and CPI over a possible reshuffling of assembly constituencies in Ernakulam district.

According to these parties' sources, informal deliberations are under way on the prospects of swapping the Paravur assembly constituency with another seat in the district. Paravur is currently represented by Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, who has secured five consecutive victories from the constituency.

While no official decision has been taken, the internal consultations indicate early strategic positioning with the left camp ahead of the assembly elections. Formal negotiations among LDF parties is expected after the February 23 LDF meeting.

Within the CPM, the idea of seat swap gained traction following growing demands that, in order to weaken Satheesan, the party should take over Paravur constituency. The CPM is reportedly willing to swap Paravur for its Perumbavoor constituency.