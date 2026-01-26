No anti-incumbency against Kerala LDF govt, says CPM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite suffering a severe setback in the local body polls, the CPM has assessed that there is no anti-incumbency wave against the LDF government in the state. Addressing the press on Sunday after an evaluation of the house visit programme conducted by the party, CPM state secretary M V Govindan said the people’s response has underlined the same.

At the same time, he said people stressed on the need for the party to maintain close ties with commoners. Notably, the party’s analysis comes nearly a month after LDF’s ally CPI reiterated its stand that anti-incumbency wave played a crucial role in the front’s electoral debacle and termed the verdict ‘people’s warning’.

The party also noted that the BJP and the Congress deliberately highlighted the Sabarimala gold theft issue during the elections to prevent discussions on the government’s development activities. Govindan, however, said there are areas where the state government should work on, which will be corrected and incorporated in the LDF manifesto for the coming elections. Party insiders suggested that these are regional problems that would be effectively solved.