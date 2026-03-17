Kerala assembly polls: NDA counts on dynamic leadership, development agenda

KOCHI: While the LDF and UDF are fighting the election on conventional issues, NDA has opted to capture the voters’ imagination by presenting a development agenda. The leadership of Rajeev Chandrasekhar, a technocrat, has added credence to their campaign.

From the day Chandrasekhar assumed charge as BJP state chief, the party has been striving hard to change its image in the state. In an attempt to get rid of the allegations of communal agenda, the party tried to rope in breakaway factions of the Kerala Congress, including the National People’s Party and National Farmers Party.

Meanwhile, the leadership stepped in to remove the apprehensions among the Christian community and the elevation of George Kurian as Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs helped to reach out to the community. BJP also deployed Anoop Antony, P C George and Shone George to reach out to the Church in Central Travancore. The masterstroke was the entry of Twenty20, a party that has secured power in four Kunnathunad constituency panchayats and created an anti-corruption image.

The biggest challenge for the NDA was to appease the Ezhava community, who form 24% of the state’s population. Though the BDJS joined the NDA in 2015, the party could not attract the Ezhava voters who are ideologically Left-leaning. However, the Lok Sabha polls in 2024 proved a shift in the approach of the Ezhavas in Alappuzha, as the NDA doubled its vote share in the constituency.