Dr Vandana Das murder: Kollam court postpones final verdict

KOLLAM: The Additional District and Sessions Court, Kollam, on Thursday postponed the final verdict in the murder of Dr Vandana Das to March 21.

The court had earlier found the accused guilty.

The court on Thursday was hearing arguments over appropriate punishment for the crime. The prosecution argued that the case falls under the “rarest of rare” category and requested for capital punishment for the convict.

However, G Sandeep, the accused said, "I am not aware of what I have done and did not have any animosity towards Vandana. And I request the court to take a lenient appproach." The accused also sought to meet his elderly mother.

The defense advocate said that Sandeep did not premediate the crime and that Dr Vandana had "unfortunately become the victim." The defense further stated that the accused was well liked by his students at the school he taught at.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge, P N Vinod, held the accused guilty under multiple IPC Sections including 302 for murder; 307 for attempt to murder as the convict attacked the police officials and home guard who were present during the incident; 333 for voluntarily causing grievous hurt to a public servant to deter them from their duty.

Other sections are IPC 324,326,207, 506(2),323,333, 332,341 and 201 holding that the prosecution had proved the case beyond reasonable doubt through eyewitness accounts, medical evidence and other records. He was also convicted under relevant provisions of the Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2012.

The attack occurred when Sandeep, who was brought to the hospital by police for medical examination, suddenly assaulted the doctor with scissors on May 10, 2023.

The court earlier rejected the defence argument that the accused had mental disorder.

The murder of Dr Vandana had triggered widespread outrage across the state, with medical professionals staging protests demanding better security at hospitals.