Kerala

Kerala Assembly polls: CM Pinarayi Vijayan files nomination from Dharmadom constituency

Vijayan is contesting the Assembly election for the seventh time in his political career and for the third time from Dharmadom.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.(File Photo | Express)
PTI
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KANNUR: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday filed his nomination from the Dharmadom Assembly constituency here.

Vijayan submitted his nomination papers at the Thalassery Sub Registrar Office around 11 am, which were received by Kannur registrar A B Sathyan.

The veteran CPI(M) leader was accompanied by party district secretary K K Ragesh, senior leader E P Jayarajan, Speaker A N Shamseer and his political secretary P Sasi.

Vijayan is contesting the Assembly election for the seventh time in his political career and for the third time from Dharmadom.

He had earlier won thrice from Kuthuparamba and once from Payyannur.

The Congress-led UDF has fielded VP Abdul Rasheed, while the BJP has named K Ranjith as its candidate.

Vijayan, who is aged 80, had kick-started his campaign in the constituency with a roadshow held on Wednesday.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
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Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
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