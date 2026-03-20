Sabarimala row resurfaces as protests, gold theft controversy may shape Kerala poll results

KOCHI: “It was one of the worst police excesses witnessed in Kerala. Armed Reserve Police barged into the temporary shed where devotees were peacefully protesting the Supreme Court order allowing young women into the Sabarimala temple. Hundreds, including elderly and women, sustained injuries and the police damaged hundreds of vehicles parked along the roadside. I have vowed not to visit the shrine until the Pinarayi government is ousted,” said Anil Vathikulam of the Hariharaputra Seva Trust.

Seven years have passed since state police escorted two young women to the hill shrine under the cover of darkness. In its aftermath, the state witnessed unprecedented protests in which 29,119 first information reports (FIRs) were registered and 10,000 cases were booked against nearly 16,000 persons. Over 4,000 were arrested and five, including C Venugopalan Nair, who self-immolated in front of the Secretariat, lost their lives.

The recent gold theft controversy has further exacerbated the pain felt by devotees, to the extent that many of them hold the view that Sabarimala will be a deciding factor in the upcoming assembly election.

And with the Ezhava community, which has historically been a votary of left politics in south Kerala, believed to be drifting away from the CPM over Sabarimala, the political lines could be further redrawn.

Sensing the mood and the threat it poses, the state government has altered its stance on the entry of women at the shrine. Recently, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) submitted an affidavit with the Supreme Court calling for the protection of traditional customs and practices at Sabarimala. The state government also informed the court that judicial review of ‘essential religious practices’ must be made in consultation with religious scholars.