LPG crunch bites, biogas plants cook up fresh interest in Kerala

KOCHI: Biogas plants that once caught the attention as a sustainable and alternative source of fuel are making waves again. With the shortage of LPG due to the war in West Asia hitting consumers hard, the search for options has drawn vast interest. According to those associated with biogas plants, demand has been increasing. However, lack of government subsidy is limiting adoption.
“In the past five years, we have installed more than 20,000 plants across the state, Alfred Bernad, managing director of Thiruvananthapuram-based Bio Flame, told TNIE, adding, “We are seeing a steady increase in consumer numbers.”
According to him, biogas plants are being set up in both urban and rural areas, with a key difference in the pattern of usage. “In urban areas, 80% of plants are used for composting biodegradable waste, while in rural areas, all the plants are used for fuel purposes, Alfred said.
“The increasing cost and shortage of LPG is making people seek out other fuel sources, including biogas,” according to Joseph Thiruvathukkal, who had set up a biogas plant at his home 20 years ago. The installation of biogas plants declined after Covid hit. “But things are now picking up,” the teacher from Cherthala said.
However, he pointed out that biogas plants are affordable only if accompanied by government schemes or subsidies.
Alfred said that local bodies do have schemes that subsidise the installation of plants. “In Thiruvananthapuram’s Nemom, many plants have been set up under the PMYK scheme, which provides 90% subsidy in rural areas,” he added. “The central and state governments provided subsidies for such facilities. But after the pandemic, the state government wound up its scheme,” Joseph said. Setting up a plant without subsidy will set a consumer back by around Rs 25,000, he said. However, still many people, especially those who can afford it, are installing biogas plants, he added.
According to Joseph, he has been using the fuel for the past 20 years and never depends on LPG. “We do have LPG connections, but biogas is our primary source of cooking gas. To increase the temperature of the flame, consumers only have to attach a booster,” he added.
“Biogas plants are a big success,” Jees Paul of Sahrudaya Tech said. “It is a sustainable mode of energy.” He pointed out how a biogas plant solved the waste-disposal issue at the Erumeli AR police camp. “There are many people who have been using biogas for nearly 40 years,” Jees added.