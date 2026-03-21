LPG crunch bites, biogas plants cook up fresh interest in Kerala

KOCHI: Biogas plants that once caught the attention as a sustainable and alternative source of fuel are making waves again. With the shortage of LPG due to the war in West Asia hitting consumers hard, the search for options has drawn vast interest. According to those associated with biogas plants, demand has been increasing. However, lack of government subsidy is limiting adoption.

“In the past five years, we have installed more than 20,000 plants across the state, Alfred Bernad, managing director of Thiruvananthapuram-based Bio Flame, told TNIE, adding, “We are seeing a steady increase in consumer numbers.”

According to him, biogas plants are being set up in both urban and rural areas, with a key difference in the pattern of usage. “In urban areas, 80% of plants are used for composting biodegradable waste, while in rural areas, all the plants are used for fuel purposes, Alfred said.

“The increasing cost and shortage of LPG is making people seek out other fuel sources, including biogas,” according to Joseph Thiruvathukkal, who had set up a biogas plant at his home 20 years ago. The installation of biogas plants declined after Covid hit. “But things are now picking up,” the teacher from Cherthala said.

However, he pointed out that biogas plants are affordable only if accompanied by government schemes or subsidies.