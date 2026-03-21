Shifted to Tirur constituency to bring development there: Kerala Sports Minister Abdurahiman

MALAPPURAM: Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman on Saturday said that he shifted from Tanur to Tirur constituency here as it was his hometown and he wanted to bring development there.

Abdurahiman said that while his move can be termed as "regionalism", his heart would not allow him to sit in another seat for five years, while his own constituency awaits development activities.

He rejected reports that he shifted to Tirur, afraid of a defeat in Tanur, saying that he won from the latter constituency last two times and it was a seat with a guaranteed win for him this time also.

"I moved to a constituency where a win is not guaranteed and from where an LDF candidate has won only once in the political history of Kerala.

So, I am not going there because I am afraid of losing.

I want to win that seat for the Left and ensure development for the people there," he told a TV channel here.