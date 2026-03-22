CPI(M)-BJP nexus will not work in Kerala, says K C Venugopal

KOCHI: Congress leader K C Venugopal on Sunday alleged that a CPI(M)-BJP nexus is evident in the ongoing election, asserting that such an understanding would not succeed in Kerala this time.

Addressing a press conference, the AICC leader reiterated the party's promise of free Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus travel for women if the UDF comes to power in the state.

"CPI(M) and LDF know very well that people's sentiments are against them and are applying their last trick. CPI(M)-BJP friendship is not new in Kerala," he said.

He claimed that signs of this relationship were visible in issues such as PM-SHRI and the Left party's stance towards the central government.

"When a bridge is laid, there should be benefits to both sides. We have seen the postponement in the Lavlin case against the Chief Minister. We have also seen the pace of investigations by central agencies in Kerala," he said.

Venugopal alleged that the same connection was reflected in the candidate lists of the CPI(M) and the BJP, claiming that both parties had entered into a deal to help each other in the election.

"But I am sure that even their party workers will reject this deal. They have tried it before, but it was exposed. The same fate will repeat," he said.

He added that apart from exposing the current government, the UDF was also presenting its plans for governance.

He said a detailed manifesto outlining specific projects and plans for Kerala would be released soon.