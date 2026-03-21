CPM–BJP ‘secret understanding’ evident in Palakkad, says K C Venugopal

KOCHI: AICC general secretary K C Venugopal MP on Saturday alleged that the decision of the LDF to field an independent candidate in the Palakkad Assembly constituency exposes a “secret understanding” between the CPM and the BJP.
Speaking to reporters at Nedumbassery airport, Venugopal said the political developments in Palakkad point to a larger “unholy alliance” between the two parties. “What is unfolding in Palakkad reflects the CPM-BJP agenda. This will become clearer in the coming days. Such covert arrangements are not limited to one constituency; similar understandings exist in one or two other seats as well,” he said.
In Palakkad, the Congress has fielded actor and comedian Ramesh Pisharody, while the BJP is relying on veteran leader Shobha Surendran in the constituency. The CPM's candidate is hotelier N M R Razak.
Venugopal asserted that the Assembly election is a decisive opportunity for the UDF to end a decade of Left rule in Kerala. “There were several deserving leaders within the Congress for candidature. Naturally, many names came up for discussion, but the final list approved by the central leadership has now been released. Everyone in the party will stand united to face the election,” he said.
Venugopal also indicated that those who step aside from contesting may be considered for key positions if the UDF comes to power.
Confident of a UDF victory, he said the front is targeting as many as 100 seats. “From Manjeswaram to Parassala, our candidates are contesting with strong confidence. With an effective campaign, there is no doubt the UDF can secure a majority,” he added.
Senior leaders from outside the state will soon join the campaign, he said, adding that they will stay in Kerala for nearly two weeks to strengthen election activities and address any emerging issues.
Criticising the LDF, Venugopal pointed out that a sitting minister declared as a candidate had not even begun campaigning four days after the announcement. “The LDF has also not announced candidates in four constituencies yet (LDF announced the candidates later in the afternoon). These are serious issues, but no one seems to be discussing them. A sitting minister lacking confidence to contest in his own seat is not a small matter,” he said.
He also took a swipe at the Chief Minister over his recent remarks, accusing him of continuing to justify those involved in the Sabarimala gold theft case.
Raising concerns over the Election Commission’s schedule, Venugopal alleged that the timing of the election announcement and nomination process leaves candidates with very little time to campaign. “For the first time, there appears to be no meaningful gap between declaration and nomination. It raises doubts whether even the Commission’s actions are part of a ‘deal’,” he said.
Dismissing reports of internal discord within the Congress, Venugopal maintained that delays in candidate selection were part of a democratic process. “There are no issues within the party. As a democratic organisation, discussions take time because every leader has the right to express their views. That should not be mistaken for delay,” he said.