CPM–BJP ‘secret understanding’ evident in Palakkad, says K C Venugopal

KOCHI: AICC general secretary K C Venugopal MP on Saturday alleged that the decision of the LDF to field an independent candidate in the Palakkad Assembly constituency exposes a “secret understanding” between the CPM and the BJP.

Speaking to reporters at Nedumbassery airport, Venugopal said the political developments in Palakkad point to a larger “unholy alliance” between the two parties. “What is unfolding in Palakkad reflects the CPM-BJP agenda. This will become clearer in the coming days. Such covert arrangements are not limited to one constituency; similar understandings exist in one or two other seats as well,” he said.

In Palakkad, the Congress has fielded actor and comedian Ramesh Pisharody, while the BJP is relying on veteran leader Shobha Surendran in the constituency. The CPM's candidate is hotelier N M R Razak.



Venugopal asserted that the Assembly election is a decisive opportunity for the UDF to end a decade of Left rule in Kerala. “There were several deserving leaders within the Congress for candidature. Naturally, many names came up for discussion, but the final list approved by the central leadership has now been released. Everyone in the party will stand united to face the election,” he said.



Venugopal also indicated that those who step aside from contesting may be considered for key positions if the UDF comes to power.



Confident of a UDF victory, he said the front is targeting as many as 100 seats. “From Manjeswaram to Parassala, our candidates are contesting with strong confidence. With an effective campaign, there is no doubt the UDF can secure a majority,” he added.

Senior leaders from outside the state will soon join the campaign, he said, adding that they will stay in Kerala for nearly two weeks to strengthen election activities and address any emerging issues.