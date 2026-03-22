Satheesan reiterates 'CPI(M)-BJP deal' charge; says UDF will overcome nexus

KOCHI: Congress leader V D Satheesan on Sunday reiterated his allegation of a "deal" between the CPI(M) and the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections, asserting that the UDF would overcome what he termed an "unholy nexus".

Speaking to reporters here, Satheesan said he stood by his claim that the CPI(M) fielded an Independent candidate in Palakkad to split votes and benefit the BJP.

He also hit back at BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar for calling the Congress "shameless" over the allegation.

"He made that statement because he does not understand politics. He is a businessman dropped from the sky by the BJP in Kerala. He became a Rajya Sabha MP thrice, not on a BJP ticket," Satheesan said.

The Leader of Opposition said he generally avoids personal attacks but chose to respond after Chandrasekhar’s remarks.

"We are not in a situation to learn politics from Chandrasekhar. He should not teach us politics," he said.

Satheesan further alleged that in at least 10 constituencies, the CPI(M) had fielded weak candidates as part of such arrangements.

He also claimed that in parts of the eastern Ernakulam district, the BJP had ceded seats to its allies as part of the ploy.

Responding to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s charge that the Congress under Rahul Gandhi was acting as the BJP’s “B-team”, Satheesan dismissed the allegation.

“Everyone knows that Rahul Gandhi is uncompromising in his fight against the BJP, communalism and Sangh Parivar forces. Not even his political opponents would make such a claim,” he said.

Satheesan alleged that in states not ruled by the BJP, central agencies are actively targeting leaders.

“Here, it is a settlement,” he said.

He alleged that attempts were made to jail former minister V K Ebrahim Kunju, PWD Minister in the UDF government, over the issues related to the Palarivattom flyover.

“Now, around 150 bridges constructed as part of National Highway projects have collapsed, but the state government has not raised any complaint against the Centre,” he said.

He also alleged that after the bridges collapsed, ministers from Kerala visited the concerned Union minister with a gift box.