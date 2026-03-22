Pinarayi Vijayan says BJP unlikely to make electoral gains in Kerala

Pinarayi Vijayan also dismissed the impact of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on the party's growth in the state.

When asked whether the presence of Rahul Gandhi and other national leaders was helping the Congress expand in Kerala, Vijayan said, "What growth has the Congress party achieved in the places where Rahul Gandhi and other national leaders are working? There isn't any major growth visible in those places. I don't think their coming will bring any particular change in Kerala."

Kerala CM said that some leaders turning against the Communist Party of India (Marxist) over personal ambition is an unprecedented and serious matter, and asserted that the rebel candidates will not affect the prospects of the Left Democratic Front in any manner and expressed confidence that the front will secure convincing victories in all such constituencies.

The Kerala Chief Minister termed the dissidents as "class traitors" and said they are acting as tools in the hands of rivals, adding that party workers should not cooperate with them.

"This has two aspects. First, some individuals have taken a different stand and come out against the party. There is no doubt that such a situation should not happen. In a party like the CPI(M), it is something unprecedented for individuals to turn against the party out of personal ambition. We view this development very seriously, and it needs to be evaluated in depth. However, the fact that such incidents have occurred in a few places will not, in any way, affect the party or the front. Former CPI(M) leaders G Sudhakaran in Ambalappuzha, PK Sasi in Ottapalam, TK Govindan in Taliparamba, and Kunjikrishnan in Payyannur have come forward as candidates. Their candidature will not affect the LDF in any manner. It will not create even the slightest dent in the LDF's victory," CM said.

"In all these constituencies, the LDF will win convincingly. That is what is going to happen, and there is no need for any concern about it. All of them have turned into tools in the hands of the enemy. They are being viewed as complete class traitors, and no one in the CPI(M) should be expected to cooperate with them," he added.