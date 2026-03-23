Kerala Assembly polls: CM Vijayan hits back at 'CPM-BJP deal' charge by Congress

THIRUVALLA: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday alleged that a tacit understanding between the Congress and the BJP had paved the way for the saffron party's victory in Nemom during the 2016 Assembly elections, as he rejected fresh Opposition claims of a "CPM-BJP deal" in multiple constituencies.

While addressing a press conference here, Vijayan rejected allegations raised by the Congress that the CPI(M) and the BJP had struck an understanding in around 10 seats, including Palakkad in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Turning the tables on the Congress, the chief minister said the party had a history of entering into secret ties with the BJP and pointed to Nemom in 2016 as a key example.

He alleged that a significant drop in Congress votes in the constituency had helped the BJP secure its only seat in the Assembly, describing it as part of a "deliberate political arrangement" to ensure the victory of another party candidate in a different segment.

"The Left parties, especially the CPI(M) has always adopted an uncompromising stand against the RSS and the BJP. No one can deny this," the veteran claimed.

Vijayan further accused the Congress and its leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, of acting as a "B team" of the BJP in various political contexts.

Referring to political developments in Delhi, he claimed that the Congress workers had burst crackers to celebrate the arrest of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that the party chose to oppose the AAP rather than unite against the ruling dispensation.

He also said attempts to establish links with the RSS were made by the Congress in the past, while asserting that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) had consistently maintained a firm stand against both the RSS and the BJP.