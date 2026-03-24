Kerala CM justifies remarks against G Sudhakaran; was referring to his 'betrayal'

IDUKKI: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday justified his remark against former CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran, claiming the word "chettatharam" was not intended as an insult, but rather as a reference to his former colleague's "betrayal" of Marxist ideology.
Responding to reporters' queries on the issue at a press conference here, Vijayan said that he did not refer to Sudhakaran as a 'chetta' (closely translated as a bad man).
"I said political 'chettatharam' (cheapness). It is a term I have used several times in the past. It does not mean I am calling someone 'chetta'," the CM contended.
Vijayan claimed that Sudhakaran's actions amounted to a betrayal of his and the party's ideology, and that is what he meant to convey through his remarks.
"That is how it should be seen," the CM said.
His remark had led to a war of words between the CPI(M) and Sudhakaran, with the latter alleging that Vijayan does not know the meaning of various Malayalam words.
Meanwhile, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal claimed that CPI(M) leaders were trying to redefine the term 'chettatharam' in order to justify the CM's remarks.
Four-time MLA Sudhakaran did not renew his party membership and decided to contest the election, alleging that he and his family were attacked on social media platforms and that he was sidelined by party leaders in Alappuzha.
The UDF has not fielded a candidate from Ambalapuzha and has instead decided to support Sudhakaran.
Sudhakaran will take on sitting MLA and CPI(M) leader H Salam in the April 9 poll.