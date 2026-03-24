Kerala CM justifies remarks against G Sudhakaran; was referring to his 'betrayal'

IDUKKI: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday justified his remark against former CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran, claiming the word "chettatharam" was not intended as an insult, but rather as a reference to his former colleague's "betrayal" of Marxist ideology.

Responding to reporters' queries on the issue at a press conference here, Vijayan said that he did not refer to Sudhakaran as a 'chetta' (closely translated as a bad man).

"I said political 'chettatharam' (cheapness). It is a term I have used several times in the past. It does not mean I am calling someone 'chetta'," the CM contended.

Vijayan claimed that Sudhakaran's actions amounted to a betrayal of his and the party's ideology, and that is what he meant to convey through his remarks.

"That is how it should be seen," the CM said.