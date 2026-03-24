KPCC president Sunny Joseph accuses Pinarayi Vijayan of unwarranted attack on Rahul Gandhi

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Sunny Joseph claimed that Chief Minister Pinrayi Vijayan is repeatedly raising baseless allegations against Rahul Gandhi.

KPCC president pointed out that Rahul Gandhi was leading protests across the country against the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that Pinarayi Vijayan is making such allegations to facilitate the CPI(M)-BJP alliance in the upcoming Assembly elections.

"Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is never ready to say even a single word against the Prime Minister. Does the CPI(M) central leadership approve of the Chief Minister's stance? We all know that CPI(M) candidates in Tamil Nadu are asking for votes by using the photograph of Rahul Gandhi, the leader of India's opposition," he said while addressing a press conference here today, reported ANI.

"We know that because he spoke out strongly against the BJP and took firm political stands, more than 30 cases-36 cases to be exact- have already been filed against him in various parts of the country. Even though BJP leaders tried to trap him in legal cases to make him retreat, Rahul Gandhi is moving forward courageously as the face and leader of secular India."

"The country witnessed the malicious attempts made to revoke Rahul Gandhi's Parliament membership from Wayanad. Why is it that [the Chief Minister is silent on this]...?" Joseph said.