K J Maxy’s circle faces ‘triangular’ challenge

KOCHI: The Kochi assembly constituency, encompassing Fort Kochi, Mattancherry, Kumbalangi and Chellanam, reflects a unique blend of history, political awareness, and social diversity.
Home to one of the country’s oldest municipalities, the region also boasts a progressive legacy, having had a woman at the helm of civic administration (Lizabeth Gertrude Barnard aka Chairman Missy’) at a time when such representation was rare.
The constituency comprises 20 wards of the Kochi corporation along with two grama panchayats — Kumbalangi and Chellanam. In the upcoming election, the LDF is seeking a third consecutive victory, fielding sitting MLA K J Maxy.
Having represented the constituency for two terms, Maxy has maintained a steady sway, particularly among coastal communities and the urban working class. The LDF is banking on this social connect to counter the anti-incumbency sentiments.
The LDF’s constituency secretary, P A Peter, gushed that the state government's 10-year performance and the MLA's performance were “more than enough” for the front to retain the seat with a higher margin.
The UDF, however, is aiming to reclaim what it considers a traditional stronghold. Its confidence is rooted in its emphatic performance in the 2025 local body elections, where the Congress-led front wrested control of the corporation.
Congress leader N Venugopal, who is overseeing the constituency, said the UDF was “united and confident” of regaining the seat.
“We see Kochi as a Congress-oriented constituency,” he added. “District Congress president Mohammad Shiyas is widely known. He is active and represents a younger leadership. Our performance in the local body polls and lead in the Lok Sabha segments here give us confidence.”
Meanwhile, the NDA has attempted to widen its appeal by allotting the seat to Twenty20’s Adv Xavier Julappan. In the previous election, Twenty20’s Shiny Antony had secured 19,676 votes, while BJP candidate C G Rajagopal polled 10,991 votes. The combined strength, the NDA hopes, will convert the contest into a triangular fight.
"The arithmetic is encouraging. If we can consolidate the votes, it can make the contest quite tight,” noted Teny Thomas, president of Twenty20 in the constituency.
With nominations completed and scrutiny over, it’s clear that Kochi is set for a closely watched contest.