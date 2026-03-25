K J Maxy’s circle faces ‘triangular’ challenge

KOCHI: The Kochi assembly constituency, encompassing Fort Kochi, Mattancherry, Kumbalangi and Chellanam, reflects a unique blend of history, political awareness, and social diversity.

Home to one of the country’s oldest municipalities, the region also boasts a progressive legacy, having had a woman at the helm of civic administration (Lizabeth Gertrude Barnard aka Chairman Missy’) at a time when such representation was rare.

The constituency comprises 20 wards of the Kochi corporation along with two grama panchayats — Kumbalangi and Chellanam. In the upcoming election, the LDF is seeking a third consecutive victory, fielding sitting MLA K J Maxy.

Having represented the constituency for two terms, Maxy has maintained a steady sway, particularly among coastal communities and the urban working class. The LDF is banking on this social connect to counter the anti-incumbency sentiments.

The LDF’s constituency secretary, P A Peter, gushed that the state government's 10-year performance and the MLA's performance were “more than enough” for the front to retain the seat with a higher margin.

The UDF, however, is aiming to reclaim what it considers a traditional stronghold. Its confidence is rooted in its emphatic performance in the 2025 local body elections, where the Congress-led front wrested control of the corporation.