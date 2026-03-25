Kerala HC sets aside order to take possession of six churches in dispute

KOCHI: In a relief for the Jacobite Church, a division bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday set aside a single judge’s order directing the district collectors of Ernakulam and Palakkad to take possession of six churches caught in the ongoing dispute between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions. These churches are currently under the possession of the Jacobite Church.

The bench observed that no court has the power to order the takeover of physical possession of religious institutions in disputes between denominational factions.

The single judge had on August 30, 2024, directed the Ernakulam collector to take possession of St Mary’s Orthodox Church, Odakkali; St John’s Besphage Orthodox Syrian Church, Pulinthanam, and St Thomas Orthodox Syrian Church, Mazhuvannoor. The court had also directed the Palakkad collector to take possession of St Mary’s Church, Mangalam Dam; St Thomas Syrian Church, Erickinchira; and St Thomas Syrian Church, Cherukunnam.

The division bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice Muralee Krishna S issued the order while allowing a batch of appeals filed by the government and the Jacobite faction challenging the single judge’s order.

The single judge’s order was issued on a contempt petition filed by the Orthodox Church. Subsequently, the state filed an appeal before the Supreme Court, stating that the HC’s directive to the district collectors to take possession of the churches was beyond its contempt jurisdiction.