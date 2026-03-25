Mananthavady tribal outfits prod UDF with ‘Charter of Rights’

KALPETTA: In a significant tactical shift ahead of the assembly elections, a coalition of prominent ST and Dalit organisations, including the Adivasi Gothra Mahasabha and the Ambedkarite Democratic Front (ADF), has announced it will refrain from fielding independent candidates in Mananthavady.
Instead, the collective is turning its attention towards the UDF manifesto, seeking firm written commitments on tribal rights after their demand for a candidate from the marginalised Paniya community was overlooked.
To ensure their voices are not sidelined post-election, the collective has submitted a “Charter of Rights” to the UDF. They are now closely monitoring the UDF’s manifesto for formal inclusions of these demands. The decision marks a moment of strategic pragmatism for the organisations.
Leaders expressed deep resentment over what they termed “political untouchability,” noting that despite qualified individuals existing within the Paniya, Adiya, Kattunayakan and Vettakuruma communities, major fronts continue to exclude them from electoral representation.
This grievance was reportedly communicated to senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, yet the organisations claim in the press statement that “caste discrimination” in seat allocation remains unaddressed.
Despite this, the Adivasi Gothra Mahasabha and ADF have pledged support to the UDF to prevent fragmentation of votes, citing a primary goal of challenging the incumbent LDF government’s record. The outfit levelled a critique against the Left government, alleging the lapse of `7,411 crore in SC/ST development funds and disruption of e-grant distributions that led to dropouts among tribal students.