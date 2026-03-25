Mananthavady tribal outfits prod UDF with ‘Charter of Rights’

KALPETTA: In a significant tactical shift ahead of the assembly elections, a coalition of prominent ST and Dalit organisations, including the Adivasi Gothra Mahasabha and the Ambedkarite Democratic Front (ADF), has announced it will refrain from fielding independent candidates in Mananthavady.

Instead, the collective is turning its attention towards the UDF manifesto, seeking firm written commitments on tribal rights after their demand for a candidate from the marginalised Paniya community was overlooked.

To ensure their voices are not sidelined post-election, the collective has submitted a “Charter of Rights” to the UDF. They are now closely monitoring the UDF’s manifesto for formal inclusions of these demands. The decision marks a moment of strategic pragmatism for the organisations.