'Misogynistic, insulting': Kerala CM slams IUML leader’s remarks against Kayamkulam MLA

He said that such instances "expose the hypocrisy" of the opposition leader and the UDF, which always claim to be with the victim, but adopt a stand contrary to it.

The CM claimed that it was not an attack against a single person, but an insult to all women working with the people.

Vijayan also termed the IUML leader's remarks as the emergence of a degenerate political attitude that despises women and does not see them as individuals with their own personalities.

The CM said that the UDF was mistaken if it thought it could gain votes by insulting women, instead of discussing development issues and problems faced by the people.

He said that Kerala always stood with the Left stance of protecting the dignity and rights of women.

Meanwhile, Prathibha said she will take appropriate legal action against the remarks by the IUML leader after informing the Election Commission about it.

She said that the "bad" remarks came from a party that has been led in the past by women like Indira Gandhi and has important leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. She apparently targeted Congress, which leads the UDF of which IUML is a constituent, though Irshad is not from the grand old party.

"I was shocked when I heard those remarks. In all my years of political life, I have never spoken ill of a candidate competing against me. I have not carried out any character assassination. The words he used were beyond character assassination," she told a TV channel.

"During elections, people look at the heart and mind of the candidate and not their body. I have given my heart and my energy to Kayamkulam and worked hard for it. The mindset that a woman is only a body is wrong. It was a shameful statement," she added.

Prathibha said that no woman or candidate should be insulted like this by any organisation.

Later at a press conference in Kayamkulam, the MLA broke into tears as she questioned how such remarks can be made by a responsible leader of a major political front in the state.

She said that such statements were probably made as the UDF was frustrated by the Left government's work and the people's support for the LDF.