Padmaja Venugopal blames KC Venugopal for exit from Congress, says Karunakaran 'would have joined BJP'

Ahead of the Assembly polls in Kerala, NDA candidate from Thrissur Padmaja Venugopal on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Congress leadership, saying former Chief Minister K Karunakaran “would have joined the BJP” if he were alive today.

In an interview with ANI, Padmaja repeatedly targeted AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, holding him primarily responsible for her exit from the Congress and describing him as a key reason for her disillusionment with the party. She alleged that he played a central role in creating difficulties for her within the organisation.

Padmaja (66), who had contested unsuccessfully on a Congress ticket in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections and later in the 2016 and 2024 Assembly elections from Thrissur, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2024. The BJP had won the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 general elections with actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi as its candidate.

She said her exit from the Congress was driven largely by issues linked to KC Venugopal, while also acknowledging that Sonia Gandhi was “a very nice lady” and had treated her well. However, she said she could not “adjust” with the current leadership under Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal, according to ANI.