'Congress has become feeder organisation for BJP': CPM slams 'canards' spread by Rahul Gandhi

In a rebuttal to the Congress’s allegations of ‘collusion’ between the LDF and BJP, the Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) in a strongly worded statement on Thursday slammed the provocative statements by Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge against the Chief Minister of Kerala and the secular credentials of the Left party.

The party said that by targeting the CPI (M) instead of the BJP, the Congress leaders are reneging on their claim of fighting communal forces. “Such canards are being spread by them to secure cheap electoral gains in the Assembly elections. The people of Kerala will see through this sinister agenda,” said the statement.

Addressing an election rally in Kerala on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the CPM and BJP had struck a deal in this election.

Alleging a ‘tacit understanding’ between both parties, Gandhi said that while central agencies such as the ED target Congress leaders, they haven't registered corruption cases against CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Terming the CPM as the CJP (Communist Janata Party), Kharge said the BJP has fielded weak candidates in many seats to benefit the LDF.

Referring to the recent high profile exits from the Congress to the BJP, the CPM statement further said that the Congress has become a feeder organisation for the BJP.

“Congress leaders must introspect as to why, in state after state, their leaders have deserted the party and joined the BJP. It is a well-known fact that the present BJP Chief Minister of Assam held important portfolios in the earlier Congress government. In Tripura, the entire Congress leadership joined the BJP in 2018 in order to defeat the Left Front. Many ministers in the Union government and Members of Parliament belonging to the BJP were earlier prominent leaders in the Congress. The Congress became a feeder organisation for the BJP," it said.