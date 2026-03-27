KC Venugopal accuses Pinarayi of targeting Rahul Gandhi, 'silent' on Modi

WAYANAD: AICC leader K C Venugopal on Friday alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was afraid of Rahul Gandhi's influence in Kerala and was not uttering a word against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to reporters here, Venugopal said the Chief Minister had been repeatedly attacking Rahul Gandhi in his press conferences over the past two days.

"He knows Gandhi's influence on the people of Kerala. Hence, he is afraid of him. While frequently attacking Gandhi, at least a word against Modi should have been said," the Congress leader said.

He alleged that Vijayan was not speaking against Modi as he had signed agreements with the Centre on PM SHRI and the labour codes.

Venugopal said other chief ministers, including Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, were strongly raising states' demands, securing funds and fighting divisive politics, while the Kerala chief minister was focused only on targeting Rahul.

"People of Kerala know who Rahul Gandhi is," he said.

He said the Congress is a democratic party and its leaders would not use harsh language against the public, unlike Vijayan, referring to an alleged incident involving a supporter in Pathanamthitta.

Venugopal asserted that the UDF was united in its effort to oust the LDF from power.

He said that once a UDF government comes to power, the construction of houses promised by the Congress in Wayanad for the 2024 landslide victims would be completed.

He also expressed confidence that the UDF would register a landslide victory in all seats in Wayanad when the results are announced on May 4.