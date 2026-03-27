Vijayan rejects Satheesan’s RSS backing claim, accuses Congress of ‘ties’ with Sangh

THRISSUR: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday rejected Congress leader V D Satheesan’s claim that he won the 1977 election with the support of the RSS, alleging that the Opposition leader was spreading lies, while accusing the Congress of having ties with the Sangh.

The Congress and the UDF have alleged a CPI(M)-BJP deal in the upcoming election, while Left leaders have claimed that it is the grand old party which has allegedly nurtured ties with the saffron party and the RSS in Kerala.

"You check who was the main opponent of the RSS in 1977," Vijayan told reporters at a press conference here.

He said Congress leader K Sudhakaran had earlier admitted to protecting RSS shakhas from Marxist workers.

"When I started my political career, people there knew how the RSS viewed me. We expected attacks from the RSS, and I was one of their targets," Vijayan said.

He accused the Congress of having ties with the RSS.

Vijayan alleged that the Congress had collaborated with the Jan Sangh to defeat Communist leader EMS Namboothiripad in Pattambi.

"For this, the Jan Sangh candidate was withdrawn during the election. Also, Jan Sangh national leader Deendayal Upadhyaya came there for campaigning," he said.

He further alleged that when Communist leader AK Gopalan contested in Palakkad, the Congress and the RSS fielded a common candidate to defeat him.

"The candidate was an RSS district leader. After doing all these shameless acts, they are making fake claims," he said.

The Chief Minister said the CPI(M) and the LDF had consistently taken a strong stand against communalism.

"For a few votes and seats, we do not indulge in political betrayal," he said.

He alleged that attempts by the Congress to spread false narratives would be exposed before the people.

Referring to what he termed as "Co-Le-B" (Congress-Muslim League-BJP) understanding in Vadakara and Beypore, Vijayan claimed there was an arrangement to help the BJP win in past elections.