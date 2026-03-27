Vijayan rejects Satheesan’s RSS backing claim, accuses Congress of ‘ties’ with Sangh

THRISSUR: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday rejected Congress leader V D Satheesan’s claim that he won the 1977 election with the support of the RSS, alleging that the Opposition leader was spreading lies, while accusing the Congress of having ties with the Sangh.
The Congress and the UDF have alleged a CPI(M)-BJP deal in the upcoming election, while Left leaders have claimed that it is the grand old party which has allegedly nurtured ties with the saffron party and the RSS in Kerala.
"You check who was the main opponent of the RSS in 1977," Vijayan told reporters at a press conference here.
He said Congress leader K Sudhakaran had earlier admitted to protecting RSS shakhas from Marxist workers.
"When I started my political career, people there knew how the RSS viewed me. We expected attacks from the RSS, and I was one of their targets," Vijayan said.
He accused the Congress of having ties with the RSS.
Vijayan alleged that the Congress had collaborated with the Jan Sangh to defeat Communist leader EMS Namboothiripad in Pattambi.
"For this, the Jan Sangh candidate was withdrawn during the election. Also, Jan Sangh national leader Deendayal Upadhyaya came there for campaigning," he said.
He further alleged that when Communist leader AK Gopalan contested in Palakkad, the Congress and the RSS fielded a common candidate to defeat him.
"The candidate was an RSS district leader. After doing all these shameless acts, they are making fake claims," he said.
The Chief Minister said the CPI(M) and the LDF had consistently taken a strong stand against communalism.
"For a few votes and seats, we do not indulge in political betrayal," he said.
He alleged that attempts by the Congress to spread false narratives would be exposed before the people.
Referring to what he termed as "Co-Le-B" (Congress-Muslim League-BJP) understanding in Vadakara and Beypore, Vijayan claimed there was an arrangement to help the BJP win in past elections.
"However, this nexus was exposed, and voters turned against the Congress. The LDF won the Vadakara Lok Sabha seat and the Beypore Assembly seat," he said.
"People are witnessing everything. We should not underestimate them," he added.
On BJP leader B Gopalakrishnan’s statement that there has been no Hindu candidate in the Guruvayoor constituency, Vijayan said it reflected attempts to create communal divisions.
"It is an attempt to create communal hatred in our state, like in other parts of the country. Such statements are possible because the BJP follows the RSS," he said.
He asserted that Kerala remains a secular state where people of all communities live harmoniously.
"It is divisive politics to insist that only a person from a particular community should contest, portraying others as enemies. The RSS, BJP and Sangh Parivar are doing the same elsewhere," he said.
He said LDF representatives in Guruvayoor had been accepted by people across communities, and such remarks were aimed at dividing voters along religious lines.
Vijayan said there were no issues within the CPI(M) or the LDF and expressed confidence that the front would emerge victorious in the elections.
The Chief Minister alleged that the UDF had failed to keep its promises, while the LDF had fulfilled most of its commitments.
"Of the around 600 promises made in the election manifestos of 2016 and 2021, only 20 remain to be completed," he said.
Referring to the 2024 Wayanad landslide, Vijayan said the victims’ concerns were heard, and a decision was taken to construct a township for rehabilitation.
He said the township was being built with a uniform allocation of Rs 20 lakh per house.
He added that several organisations had contributed to the construction of houses.
The Chief Minister said that although discussions were held with Opposition parties to jointly undertake the housing project, the IUML and the Congress chose to proceed with separate initiatives.
Accusing the Congress, Vijayan said funds collected in the name of helping victims of natural disasters were allegedly not properly utilised.
"This has to be seen seriously. The future Kerala will decide what steps should be taken against such acts," he said.
He noted that the LIFE Mission is one of the LDF government’s flagship welfare programmes, aimed at providing housing for the landless and homeless.
Over 5,00,000 houses have already been completed under the scheme, with the state government spending around Rs 19,000 crore so far.
He pointed out that the Centre’s contribution stands at only Rs 2,300 crore.
The Chief Minister recalled that the UDF had earlier said it would discontinue the scheme if voted to power in 2021.
He also spoke about welfare measures carried out for the fishing community and coastal protection projects undertaken without central assistance.
The Chief Minister said the government is moving forward with clear planning and strong interventions to ensure safe housing for people and to protect the lives and property of coastal communities.