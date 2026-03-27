What happens when candidate makes communal remarks: Kerala HC to ECI

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday asked the ECI what happens when a candidate makes hate or communal remarks that cause harm to a community, society and the country.

The High Court's query came during the hearing of a plea alleging inaction by the Election Commission of India (ECI) against B Gopalakrishnan, BJP's candidate from Guruvayur assembly constituency, for his alleged communal remark in a campaign video.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas disposed of the petition with a direction to the ECI to consider and pass appropriate orders on the March 20 representation received by it from the petitioner -- KSU leader Gokul K.

The court directed that the representation be disposed of within two months from the date of its receipt by the Commission.

During the hearing, the ECI told the court that an FIR has been registered against the BJP leader on a complaint made by the Returning Officer and that the campaign video in question has been removed.