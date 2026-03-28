'Enough competent men available': Samastha leader slams IUML for fielding women in 'general seats'

A senior leader of the Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama on Saturday criticised the Indian Union Muslim League for fielding women candidates from general constituencies in the upcoming Assembly elections, even as there is no existing reservation for women in Assembly seats.

Kerala will go to the polls on April 9.

Speaking to a TV channel, Samastha leader Mukkam Umar Faizi said women candidates should have been fielded only from seats reserved for them. He noted that when more seats were proposed to be reserved for women, the IUML had discussed the issue with Samastha and sought its views.

Samastha, a body of Islamic scholars, had told the IUML that while women could be fielded from reserved seats, they need not be considered for general seats, he said.

He further said there have now been changes in the IUML, which had earlier followed the advice given by Samastha.

"The current stance of the IUML on the issue is not in conformity with the principles of Samastha," Faizi said.

He contended that at the time, the IUML had sought Samastha's views as it was apprehensive that increased reservation for women could reduce men's participation in governance.

"So, Samastha had given its approval with the understanding that there are enough competent men and that they should contest from general seats," Faizi said.

On the IUML fielding two women candidates from general seats, Faizi said it would be better if the party adhered to Samastha's position, as a majority of the Muslim community aligned with the scholar body.

"So, it is not befitting for a Muslim organisation to take a stand contrary to the view of the community," he said.

The IUML has fielded Fathima Thahiliya, a Youth League leader, from Perambra in Kozhikode district, while Jayanthi Rajan, a non-Muslim woman, will contest from Koothuparamba in Kannur district.

(With inputs from PTI)