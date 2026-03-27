Voters, not leaders: The shrinking space for women in 2026 Assembly poll fray

The promise of greater political space for women, amplified after the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, appears distant in Kerala’s April 9 Assembly elections, with candidate lists reflecting a familiar pattern of underrepresentation.

Despite women accounting for more than half of the electorate in the state, their presence in the electoral fray remains limited. Across 140 constituencies, major parties have fielded only a modest number of women candidates — CPI(M) (12), BJP (14), Congress (9) and CPI (5), according to PTI inputs.

Women make up only 10.5 % of the candidates — 54 women and one transgender person of 457 across 140 constituencies.

Kerala has over 1.39 crore women voters, outnumbering men, yet the gap between participation and representation remains stark. The enthusiasm following the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in 2023 had raised expectations that parties would voluntarily increase women’s representation in this electoral cycle. However, candidate lists suggest otherwise.

Congress MLA P C Vishnunath told PTI that while attempts were made to field more women, factors such as “winnability” often influence final decisions. CPI(M) leader P K Sreemathi admitted that even the Left’s allocation of 18 seats to women within the LDF was insufficient, while also questioning the timing of renewed discussions around the Act.

Congress MP Jebi Mather pointed out that women’s participation in local body elections , aided by reservation, has touched up to 54 per cent, highlighting the importance of structural support. BJP leader M L Ashwini, meanwhile, cited the party’s internal representation and the Act as proof of its pro-women stance.

Political analyst G Gopakumar told PTI that entrenched patriarchy within party leadership continues to limit opportunities for women, making legislative reservation essential. Historically, women’s representation in the Kerala Assembly has never crossed 10 per cent since 1957.