457 candidates, only 54 women: Kerala’s worrying ‘missing women’ in politics

THRISSUR: Rani Gouri Lakshmi Bai, Dr Mary Punnen Lukose, Ammu Swaminathan, Kuttimalu Amma, Accamma Cherian, Dakshayani Velayudhan, O Aisha Beevi, K R Gouri Amma…. These are some women luminaries who shaped Kerala’s socio-political trajectory.
Kerala has long been celebrated as a land of strong women, particularly in social reform and education. Yet, when it comes to politics and power, women remain underrepresented. Even within intra-party hierarchies.
Notably, the Women’s Reservation Bill, mandating 33% representation for women in Parliament and state assemblies, is expected to come into force by 2029. This makes the upcoming election in Kerala noteworthy. The scene, however, is dismal.
Women make up only 10.5 % of the candidates — 54 women and one transgender person of 457 across 140 constituencies.
In the 2021–2026 assembly, only 12 of the 140 MLAs were women. In 2016–2021, the number was eight. A social collective for equal representation, Thulya Prathinidhya Prasthanam (TPP), has for years been vocal about the need to address this imbalance.
“We have been boasting about Kerala as a progressive state. But it is nowhere near when it comes to women’s representation,” said TPP convener K M Rema. “This time, the CPI has shown improvement with four women candidates in the 25 constituencies where it is contesting. The IUML has also made some progress by fielding two women, one up from last time. That’s it.”
While the BJP has fielded the highest number of women candidates, the group stated it was not taking into consideration NDA candidates due to its “stand against fascism”.
On Tuesday, TPP called for unity among women voters to cast their vote for NOTA in constituencies where neither the LDF nor the UDF has fielded women candidates.
The frustration is justified, said Prabhash J, a retired professor of political science at the University of Kerala. “Data shows that the state is still in the hold of patriarchy when it comes to power and politics,” he noted. “Greater the level of power, lower the representation of women. In local bodies, the number of women exceeding statutory accommodation has been common. But, where are women when it comes to the next level of political representation?”
Prabhash also pointed out the feeble presence of women power in the district- and state-level leaderships of political parties in Kerala. Women themselves, he stressed, must take the lead. “The turnout of women voters has been increasing.
Likewise, the participation of women in politics needs to be larger,” Prabhash said. “They should not wait for men to change their hearts. From education to entrepreneurship, women in Kerala have spearheaded transformation. This should be repeated in politics.”
Changing policy trends
A shift is, however, visible in political thinking at least. Parties have begun to frame manifestos that recognise women as individuals rather than merely as part of a family unit. Experts see this as a positive development. “The outcome of the assembly election in Bihar can teach a lesson or two,” said writer and socio-political analyst J Devika.
“Earlier, policies and welfare schemes were mainly focused on families as an entity. But there has been a change, with more policies like free bus travel and monthly financial assistance for women. This indicates the importance of women voters, who can be a decisive factor in elections in Kerala.”
Clearly, women’s fingertips will play a deciding role steering the political course of Kerala on April 9.