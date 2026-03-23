BJP largely manages dissent in Assam, following Minister Nandita Gorlosa's exit

GUWAHATI: Assam’s ruling BJP has largely managed to keep dissent in check by promising that MLAs denied tickets in these elections will be assigned fair roles.
During his visit to Haflong in Dima Hasao district on Sunday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced that the MLAs, who missed the poll bus, would be engaged in good roles after the elections.
Altogether, 19 BJP MLAs were denied tickets. “If somebody is denied a ticket, that’s not the end of the world for him or her. Maybe something greater is in store. Nobody should be sad. Keep working for the party gleefully. No one will suffer while I am in charge,” Sarma had stated.
Hours later, Nandita Gorlosa, the minister, joined the Congress. She filed her nomination on Monday. She will contest from the Haflong seat that she represents in the Assembly.
The Congress nominee in the seat, Nirmal Langthasa, made way for her, voluntarily. The BJP had fielded Rupali Langthasa in the seat.
For the Congress, hit by the defections of stalwarts Bhupen Kumar Borah and Pradyut Bordoloi, it was a moment to rejoice. “We are very happy to announce that Nandita Garlosa has joined the Congress,” a party spokesperson stated.
The Congress said Nandita had been the voice of Dima Hasao for the last five years, and she always stood for her beliefs and principles.
“She paid the price for this in the BJP because Himanta Biswa Sarma is only interested in selling the land of the tribals to large corporations,” the Congress alleged.
Meanwhile, the BJP managed to douse the fire of dissent elsewhere.
The party on Monday, which was the last day of filing of nominations, appointed Bihpuria MLA Amiya Kumar Bhuyan as its state vice president.
He had plans to contest as an independent candidate.
He was livid with the BJP leadership and called it a one-man party after he was replaced by former Congress leader Bhupen Kumar Bora.
A few other BJP MLAs, including Atul Bora, calmed down after being convinced by the BJP leadership. Rumours have it that the BJP would field him in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.
The BJP also staved off dissent in the Bijni seat by rushing minister Jayanta Malla Baruah. The dissent was triggered by the denial of a ticket to sitting MLA Ajay Kumar Ray.
There was dissent also in the Bengali-majority Barak valley. Subsequently, the Chief Minister visited the southern Assam region to try and keep the BJP afloat.