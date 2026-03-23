BJP largely manages dissent in Assam, following Minister Nandita Gorlosa's exit

GUWAHATI: Assam’s ruling BJP has largely managed to keep dissent in check by promising that MLAs denied tickets in these elections will be assigned fair roles.

During his visit to Haflong in Dima Hasao district on Sunday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced that the MLAs, who missed the poll bus, would be engaged in good roles after the elections.

Altogether, 19 BJP MLAs were denied tickets. “If somebody is denied a ticket, that’s not the end of the world for him or her. Maybe something greater is in store. Nobody should be sad. Keep working for the party gleefully. No one will suffer while I am in charge,” Sarma had stated.

Hours later, Nandita Gorlosa, the minister, joined the Congress. She filed her nomination on Monday. She will contest from the Haflong seat that she represents in the Assembly.