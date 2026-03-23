Assam Assembly elections: Dispur awaits clash of turncoats

GUWAHATI: The Dispur constituency in Guwahati braces for a clash of turncoats when Assam goes to the polls on April 9.

Pradyut Bordoloi of the ruling BJP, Mira Borthakur Goswami of the Congress and independent candidate Jayanta Kumar Das are pitted against one another in the seat.

Bordoloi spent nearly four decades in the Congress before falling out with its state leadership.

His nomination as a BJP candidate was no less dramatic; he had resigned from the Congress one evening, joined the BJP the next morning and was fielded the day after.

At least two BJP ticket aspirants – party MLA in the seat Atul Bora and the seasoned worker Das – were hit by Bordoloi’s surprise candidacy in the seat. Bora took it easy, at least on record, but Das spoke his heart out, launching a scathing attack on the BJP leadership, particularly Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state president Dilip Saikia