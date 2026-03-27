AIADMK announces second list of 127 candidates, fields 46 sitting MLAs, 17 women for TN Assembly polls

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday released the second list of party candidates containing 127 names, taking the total number of constituencies for which candidates have been announced to 150. The remaining candidates, mostly from Chennai district, are yet to be announced.

Palaniswami has given an opportunity to 46 sitting MLAs, 26 former MLAs and six former MPs across the first list of 23 candidates and the second list of 127 candidates combined.

In the Bodinaickanur Assembly constituency, which is expected to be allotted to former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who recently joined the DMK, Palaniswami has fielded VT Narayanasamy.

In the Orathanadu constituency, which elected former Minister R Vaithilingam in the 2021 Assembly elections and who has recently joined the DMK, Palaniswami has allocated the seat to M Sekar.

In Coimbatore district, of the 10 Assembly constituencies, the AIADMK is contesting nine seats, and seven sitting MLAs have been given the opportunity to contest again.

As Coimbatore North has been allotted to the BJP this time, Amman K Arjunan, who contested from that constituency previously, will now contest from Coimbatore South.

Former Minister VM Rajalakshmi has not been given the Sankarankovil constituency this time. Instead, Dilipan Jayasankar has been fielded there.

Leema Rose Martin, wife of lottery baron Santiago Martin, who recently joined the AIADMK after quitting the IJK, has been given the Lalgudi constituency. Soon after joining the party, she was appointed joint secretary of its women’s wing.

Importantly, former Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal, the incumbent MLA from Avinashi, has not been given an opportunity to contest this election.

Dhanapal has been elected to the State Assembly eight times, except in 1989. The AIADMK has allotted the Avinashi constituency to the BJP.

The Singa Thamizhar Munnetra Kazhagam, which was allocated one seat, has been given the Mannachanallur constituency. New Justice Party leader AC Shanmugam announced that his party will contest in two seats, including Madurai Central.