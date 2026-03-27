AIADMK announces second list of 127 candidates, fields 46 sitting MLAs, 17 women for TN Assembly polls

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday released the second list of party candidates containing 127 names, taking the total number of constituencies for which candidates have been announced to 150. The remaining candidates, mostly from Chennai district, are yet to be announced.
Palaniswami has given an opportunity to 46 sitting MLAs, 26 former MLAs and six former MPs across the first list of 23 candidates and the second list of 127 candidates combined.
In the Bodinaickanur Assembly constituency, which is expected to be allotted to former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who recently joined the DMK, Palaniswami has fielded VT Narayanasamy.
In the Orathanadu constituency, which elected former Minister R Vaithilingam in the 2021 Assembly elections and who has recently joined the DMK, Palaniswami has allocated the seat to M Sekar.
In Coimbatore district, of the 10 Assembly constituencies, the AIADMK is contesting nine seats, and seven sitting MLAs have been given the opportunity to contest again.
As Coimbatore North has been allotted to the BJP this time, Amman K Arjunan, who contested from that constituency previously, will now contest from Coimbatore South.
Former Minister VM Rajalakshmi has not been given the Sankarankovil constituency this time. Instead, Dilipan Jayasankar has been fielded there.
Leema Rose Martin, wife of lottery baron Santiago Martin, who recently joined the AIADMK after quitting the IJK, has been given the Lalgudi constituency. Soon after joining the party, she was appointed joint secretary of its women’s wing.
Importantly, former Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal, the incumbent MLA from Avinashi, has not been given an opportunity to contest this election.
Dhanapal has been elected to the State Assembly eight times, except in 1989. The AIADMK has allotted the Avinashi constituency to the BJP.
The Singa Thamizhar Munnetra Kazhagam, which was allocated one seat, has been given the Mannachanallur constituency. New Justice Party leader AC Shanmugam announced that his party will contest in two seats, including Madurai Central.
The other seat will be provided by the BJP from its 27 seats in the alliance, Shanmugam said. He added that his party will contest on the BJP’s Lotus symbol in the constituency allotted by the national party and on the AIADMK’s Two Leaves symbol in Madurai Central.
The second list of candidates of the AIADMK:
Gummidipoondi (1): V Sudhakar
Ponneri (SC) (2): Siruniyam P Balamurugan
Thiruthani (3): Thiruthani G Hari
Thiruvallur (4): B V Ramana
Madhavaram (9): Madhavaram V Moorthy
Thiruvottiyur (10): K Kuppan
Sriperumbudur (SC) (29): K Palani
Tambaram (31): Chitlapakkam S Rajendiran
Chengalpattu (32): M Gaja (alias Gajendran)
Cheyyur (SC) (34): E Rajasekar
Madurantakam (SC) (35): Maragatham Kumaravel
Kanchipuram (37): V Somasundaram
Arakkonam (SC) (38): S Ravi
Katpadi (40): V Ramu
Arkkadu (42): SM Sukumar
Vellore (43): SRK Appu
Anaikattu (44): T Velazhagan
Gudiyatham (SC) (46): G Paritha Purushothaman
Vaniyambadi (47): G Senthilkumar
Ambur (48): R Venkatesan
Uthangarai (SC) (51): TM Tamilselvam
Bargur (52): EC Govindarajan
Krishnagiri (53): K Ashokkumar
Hosur (55): P Balakrishna Reddy
Papireddipatti (60): Maragatham Vetrivel
Harur (SC) (61): V Sampathkumar
Chengam (SC) (62): TS Velu
Kilpennathur (64): S Ramachandran
Arani (67): L Jayasudha
Cheyyar (68): Mukkur N Subramanian
Vandavasi (SC) (69): P Rani
Tindivanam (SC) (72): P Arjunan
Vannur (SC) (73): P Murugan
Villupuram (74): K Vijaya
Thirukoilur (76): S Palanisamy
Ulundurpet (77): R Kumarguru
Sankarapuram (79): R Rakesh
Kallakurichi (SC) (80): S Rajiv Gandhi
Gangavalli (SC) (81): A Nallathambi
Attur (SC) (82): AP Jayasankaran
Yercaud (ST) (83): P Usharani
Omalur (84): R Mani
Mettur (85): G Venkatachalam
Sankagiri (87): S Vetrivel
Salem South (90): J Vinoth
Veerapandi (91): Sri Balaji Sukumar
Senthamangalam (ST) (93): C Chandrasekaran
Namakkal (94): Sridevi PS Mohan
Paramathivelur (95): S Sekar
Tiruchengode (96): R Chandrasekar
Erode East (98): R Manoharan
Dharapuram (SC) (101): P Sathiyabama
Kangeyam (102): NSN Nataraj
Perundurai (103): JK (alias) S Jayakumar
Anthiyur (105): P Haribaskar
Gobichettipalayam (106): VB Prabhu
Bhavanisagar (SC) (107): A Bannari
Gudalur (SC) (109): Pon Jayaseelan
Kunnur (110): A Ramu
Mettupalayam (111): OK Chinnaraj
Tiruppur North (113): MSM Anandan
Palladam (115): Palladam KP Paramasivam
Sulur (116): VP Kandasamy
Goundampalayam (117): PRC Arunkumar
Coimbatore South (120): Amman K Arjunan
Singanallur (121): KR Jayaram
Kinathukkadavu (122): S Damodaran
Pollachi (123): Pollachi V Jayaraman
Valparai (SC) (124): D Lakshmana Singh
Udumalpet (125): Udumalai K Radhakrishnan
Palani (127): K Ravi Manoharan
Athur (129): A Viswanathan
Nilakottai (SC) (130): S Thenmozhi
Vedasandur (133): VPB Paramasivam
Aravakurichi (134): K Selvakumar
Krishnarayapuram (SC) (136): S Divya
Kulithalai (137): S Karunakaran
Manapparai (138): PL Vijayakumar
Srirangam (139): R Manoharan
Trichy East (141): K Rajasekaran
Thiruverumbur (142): P Kumar
Lalgudi (143): M Leema Rose
Musiri (145): N Yoganathan
Thuraiyur (SC) (146): E Suroja
Perambalur (SC) (147): Ilampai Ira Tamilselvan
Neyveli (153): Sorathur R Rajendiran
Panruti (154): K Mohan
Cuddalore (155): MC Sampath
Kurinjipadi (156): A Bhuvanendiran
Bhuvanagiri (157): A Arunmozhidevan
Chidambaram (158): KA Pandian
Sirkazhi (SC) (160): M Sakthi
Poompuhar (162): S Pownraj
Nagapattinam (163): Thanga Kathiravan
Thiruthuraipoondi (SC) (166): U Baladhandayutham
Thiruvidaimarudur (SC) (170): Ilamathi Subramanian
Papanasam (172): D Shanmuga Prabu
Orathanadu (175): M Sekar
Pattukkottai (176): CV Sekar
Peravurani (177): Govi Ilango
Thirumayam (181): PK Vairamuthu
Sivaganga (186): PR Senthilnathan
Melur (188): P Periyapullan (alias Selvam)
Madurai East (189): Mangkulam K Mahendran
Sholavandan (SC) (190): K Manickam
Madurai North (191): P Saravanan
Usilampatti (197): I Mahendran
Andipatti (198): A Lokirajan
Bodinayakkanur (200): VT Narayanasamy
Cumbum (201): STK Jakkaiyan
Srivilliputhur (SC) (203): M Chandraprabha
Virudhunagar (206): VG Ganesan
Aruppukottai (207): S Sethupathi
Paramakudi (SC) (209): S Muthiah
Thiruvadanai (210): Keerthika Muniasamy
Mudukulathur (212): Malaysia S Pandi
Vilathikulam (213): R Sathya
Thoothukudi (214): CT Selvapandiyan
Srivaikuntam (216): SP Shanmuganathan
Sankarankovil (SC) (219): Dilipan Jayasankar
Kadayanallur (221): C Krishnamurali
Tenkasi (222): S Selvamohandas Pandian
Alangulam (223): KRP Prabhakaran
Thirunelveli (224): Thachai N Ganesaraja
Ambasamudram (225): Esakki Subbaiah (alias E Subbaiah)
Palayamkottai (226): S Sayeed Sultan Samsudeen
Kanyakumari (229): N Thalavai Sundaram