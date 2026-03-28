Kerala poll campaigns may generate nearly 6k tonnes of waste

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the assembly elections entering the final phase, a massive campaign has unfolded across Kerala, raising concerns over the scale of waste generation linked to election activities.

Polling will be conducted across all 140 constituencies, covering approximately 30,471 polling booths statewide. Major political fronts have launched intense campaigns to reach over 2.5 crore voters, deploying extensive campaign materials to woo them to polling booths.

An extensive green election campaign has been launched across the state along with enforcement activities to reduce waste generation during election. According to officials, the campaign was effective and was able to reduce the waste generation by 60% during the recent LSG elections.

Executive director of Suchitwa Mission, Binu Francis, told TNIE that the state aims to reduce poll-related waste generation by 50% through green protocol and enforcement activities.

“We already have a functional model that has been put in practice for the past four or five elections. This time we are strengthening the existing system,” Binu said.