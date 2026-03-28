Kerala poll campaigns may generate nearly 6k tonnes of waste

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the assembly elections entering the final phase, a massive campaign has unfolded across Kerala, raising concerns over the scale of waste generation linked to election activities.
Polling will be conducted across all 140 constituencies, covering approximately 30,471 polling booths statewide. Major political fronts have launched intense campaigns to reach over 2.5 crore voters, deploying extensive campaign materials to woo them to polling booths.
An extensive green election campaign has been launched across the state along with enforcement activities to reduce waste generation during election. According to officials, the campaign was effective and was able to reduce the waste generation by 60% during the recent LSG elections.
Executive director of Suchitwa Mission, Binu Francis, told TNIE that the state aims to reduce poll-related waste generation by 50% through green protocol and enforcement activities.
“We already have a functional model that has been put in practice for the past four or five elections. This time we are strengthening the existing system,” Binu said.
The Election Commission along with the Suchitwa Mission, local bodies and district administrations have launched extensive campaigns, training sessions for capacity building, public awareness and enforcement. Campaigns have been rolled out on digital platforms and through on-ground installations in public places.
“There is already a visible reduction in flex boards and other materials compared to previous elections. But we are expecting an increased use of paper posters in the coming days as the polling date is fast approaching,” Binu said. He said that enforcement squads are already in action and the cost of removal and penalties is being added to the candidate’s election expenditure account.
Authorities have also put in place a system to manage waste at polling booths.
“All waste generated on polling day in the booth and surrounding areas will be cleared the same evening or by next morning. If political parties fail to remove the waste from their party booths, we will include it in the election expenditure,” he added.
Green elections - Enforcement and fine
Dumping waste in public places will attract a spot fine of up to Rs 5,000 under the Kerala Panchayat Raj Act (Sec 219 N)) and Municipality Act (Sec 340)
Failure to hand over segregated waste to the authorised collection system can lead to a fine ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000 under the relevant provisions of the Panchayat Raj and
Municipality Acts
Disposal of waste, garbage into water bodies and water sources is a serious offence, punishable with imprisonment up to six months and a fine between Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000
Use of single-use plastic products will invite penalties ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000