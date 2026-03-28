‘Muneer was denied seat for opposing Jamaat ideas’: CPM central committee member Elamaram Kareem

KOZHIKODE: The CPM has once again raised the issue of Jamaat-e-Islami, this time alleging that the IUML denied a seat for M K Muneer because he was vocal in criticising the ideology of the Jama’at.

CPM central committee member Elamaram Kareem told reporters on Friday that Muneer had given an interview to a television channel in which he said his party can never align with the Jamaat because of ideologicial differences. Playing the relevant part of the interview on screen, Kareem said Muneer had said this during the local body elections.

“Muneer’s ill-health is cited as the reason for denying the ticket, but he appears to be in good health. The media should inquire why he was denied a seat,” Kareem said.

Muneer has denied the allegations. “IUML is not a party that will be swayed by another’s decision. The decision was made taking into consideration my health and the need to accommodate new faces,” he said.