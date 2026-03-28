Prose to Kerala politics: Nothing to write home about

KOCHI: As keen observers of the lives of ordinary people — portraying their struggles, emotions, and everyday realities — most literary stalwarts are inherently humanists who look to shape a political and social reality based on fairness and humanness. And, some even look to take their activism further — to among the people.

From Joseph Mundassery, Thoppil Bhasi and S K Pottekkatt to Kadammanitta Ramakrishnan, Kamala Surayya, Punathil Kunjabdulla, O N V Kurup and Sarah Joseph, many eminent figures from the world of letters have stepped into electoral politics. Yet, only a few have managed to convert their literary appeal into electoral success.

Over a decade after Sarah contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Thrissur, another literary figure — poet Alankode Leelakrishnan — is making his presence felt in the state’s cultural capital as a candidate in the assembly election.

“Literary figures often engage in political expression through their writings. However, this is a different realm. Once they enter the electoral fray as part of a political front, they are viewed as ‘candidates,’ rather than literary personalities,” said J Prabash, political commentator and academic.

“In most cases, grassroots connectivity plays a crucial role. While they may enjoy wide acceptance among certain audiences, many struggle to engage with everyday issues of the common people, like local governance or police-related matters. Still, a few have managed to succeed within general political trends,” he added.