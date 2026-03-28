Prose to Kerala politics: Nothing to write home about

KOCHI: As keen observers of the lives of ordinary people — portraying their struggles, emotions, and everyday realities — most literary stalwarts are inherently humanists who look to shape a political and social reality based on fairness and humanness. And, some even look to take their activism further — to among the people.
From Joseph Mundassery, Thoppil Bhasi and S K Pottekkatt to Kadammanitta Ramakrishnan, Kamala Surayya, Punathil Kunjabdulla, O N V Kurup and Sarah Joseph, many eminent figures from the world of letters have stepped into electoral politics. Yet, only a few have managed to convert their literary appeal into electoral success.
Over a decade after Sarah contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Thrissur, another literary figure — poet Alankode Leelakrishnan — is making his presence felt in the state’s cultural capital as a candidate in the assembly election.
“Literary figures often engage in political expression through their writings. However, this is a different realm. Once they enter the electoral fray as part of a political front, they are viewed as ‘candidates,’ rather than literary personalities,” said J Prabash, political commentator and academic.
“In most cases, grassroots connectivity plays a crucial role. While they may enjoy wide acceptance among certain audiences, many struggle to engage with everyday issues of the common people, like local governance or police-related matters. Still, a few have managed to succeed within general political trends,” he added.
Commenting about their performance as legislators, Prabash said that people like Joseph Mundassery and M K Sanu were successful in the assembly, while Kadammanitta Ramakrishnan failed to rise to the occasion. “... it ultimately depends on the individual, just like any other politician.”
He added that former CPM leader G Sudhakaran, who is contesting from Ambalapuzha this time, is also a writer.
Writer and critic M N Karassery said that writing itself is a form of politics, and earlier there was a fine line between writers and political leaders.
“Many national leaders including Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sarojini Naidu were prolific writers. In Kerala, literary figures such as K P Kesava Menon, K Kelappan, Vaikom Muhammad Basheer, N N Pillai, P Bhaskaran, Ponkunnam Varkey, P Kesavadev, C H Mohammed Koya, and Seethi Sahib were actively engaged in politics,” he said.
Karassery pointed out that Kesavadev was deeply involved in trade union activities among coir workers in Alappuzha.
“More literary figures should step into politics than confining themselves to writing alone,” he said. Leelakrishnan, being a writer, storyteller, and effective orator with strong grassroots connections, has the potential to succeed, he added.
Mixed bag
Some literary figures who succeeded in electoral politics: Joseph Mundassery, Thoppil Bhasi, S K Pottekkatt, Kadammanitta Ramakrishnan, and M K Sanoo
.... and those who didn’t: O N V Kurup, Madhavikutty, Malayattoor Ramakrishnan, Annie Thayyil, Punathil Kunjabdulla, Sarah Joseph, and Anita Pratap