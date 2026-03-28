Sobha Surendran hits the ground running in Palakkad, connecting with voters and sharing development plans

PALAKKAD: The day begins early in the historic precincts of Palakkad Fort, where the morning air with a thin layer of mist carries a familiar rhythm.

By 7.30am, the area comes alive — joggers trace their regular paths, small groups of elderly men exchange stories on park benches, and physical training instructors put dozens of aspirants through their drill.

The soft hum of the morning, however, has an unusual edge. Fort Maidan has turned into a high-security zone, with preparations under way for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting scheduled for Sunday.

Just across the road, a different kind of activity unfolds. More personal, more direct. NDA candidate Sobha Surendran is engaging with devotees attending the culminating day of the Rama Navami Mahotsavam at the Sree Anjaneya Swamy Temple.

By 8.15am, the firebrand BJP leader completes a packed first hour — speaking to a couple of TV news channels, interacting with vloggers, and posing for a reel shoot by her PR team. A quick huddle with party workers follows. “Ready?” she asks, before moving into the crowd.

What follows is a burst of high-energy campaigning. She warmly greets nearly 30 women seated in rows for the breakfast organised by the temple. Soon, the devotional calm briefly gives way to political exuberance.

“The people here know me well,” Sobha says, radiating confidence. “This time, Palakkad will bring change.”

She interacts with those in the kitchen and serving areas. There are smiles, handshakes, brief embraces, and a flurry of selfies.