Sobha Surendran hits the ground running in Palakkad, connecting with voters and sharing development plans

PALAKKAD: The day begins early in the historic precincts of Palakkad Fort, where the morning air with a thin layer of mist carries a familiar rhythm.
By 7.30am, the area comes alive — joggers trace their regular paths, small groups of elderly men exchange stories on park benches, and physical training instructors put dozens of aspirants through their drill.
The soft hum of the morning, however, has an unusual edge. Fort Maidan has turned into a high-security zone, with preparations under way for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting scheduled for Sunday.
Just across the road, a different kind of activity unfolds. More personal, more direct. NDA candidate Sobha Surendran is engaging with devotees attending the culminating day of the Rama Navami Mahotsavam at the Sree Anjaneya Swamy Temple.
By 8.15am, the firebrand BJP leader completes a packed first hour — speaking to a couple of TV news channels, interacting with vloggers, and posing for a reel shoot by her PR team. A quick huddle with party workers follows. “Ready?” she asks, before moving into the crowd.
What follows is a burst of high-energy campaigning. She warmly greets nearly 30 women seated in rows for the breakfast organised by the temple. Soon, the devotional calm briefly gives way to political exuberance.
“The people here know me well,” Sobha says, radiating confidence. “This time, Palakkad will bring change.”
She interacts with those in the kitchen and serving areas. There are smiles, handshakes, brief embraces, and a flurry of selfies.
By 9am, she heads to Pattikkad, where a group of young women awaits her. Here, the tone shifts to policy. She outlines development plans and speaks about opportunities targeted at women and youth.
The atmosphere is warming up — in more ways than one. Yet, Sobha shows little signs of fatigue. Rather, the intensity of the campaign seems to energise her.
The next stop is Mambaram in Kannadi grama panchayat — a traditional Left stronghold. She spends considerable time with women and the elderly, discussing development issues, state government’s failures, the Centre’s people-centric policies, and her “action plan” for Palakkad.
As the visit concludes, another group of women volunteers distributes copies of Sobha’s Rs 500-crore healthcare action plan. Well, it’s an effective blend of personal outreach and policy messaging. The response from voters appears positive. “This time, only Sobha is actively discussing politics and development here,” says local resident Parvathi, who is a Congress sympathiser. “She is engaging with everyone, irrespective of our background. That’s impressive.”
Later in the day, as energetic as in the morning, Sobha heads to the BJP district office for a meeting with Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje to assess and strategise the ongoing campaign.
Through the sweltering day, the pattern remains consistent. Sobha relies on persistence, visibility, and an ability to connect across social divides.