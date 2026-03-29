Both LDF, UDF admitted BJP is A-team in Assembly polls: PM Modi in Palakkad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday claimed that both the LDF and UDF had admitted that the BJP was the A-team in the upcoming Assembly elections, accusing the rival fronts of "decades of corruption and political opportunism."

Addressing a NDA rally in Palakkad, Modi claimed that the state had been trapped between two faces of "selfish politics."

The prime minister alleged that the LDF and UDF had traded power for decades amid "scams", yet "never acted" against each other, making "hollow claims" to the people.

"For decades the LDF and the UDF have together looted Kerala... in this arrangement, our Kerala has remained trapped," he said.

Targeting their rivalry in Kerala and friendship in other states, Modi said, "The Congress and the Left abuse each other falsely... you must remain cautious of both of them."

"Communists and Congress trade 'B-team' claims, but both admit the BJP is the only real contender in Kerala’s election," Modi added, warning that both fronts fear the BJP’s rise and that their "wrongdoings will be exposed."