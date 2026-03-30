Congress remarks put Indian lives in West Asia at risk: PM

“It appears as though the Congress is willing to risk the lives of nearly one crore Indians living in the Gulf, merely to gain political advantage,” Modi said.

The PM’s comments come days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Centre’s handling of the West Asia crisis, terming India’s foreign policy ‘compromised’ and ‘a joke’.

“The prime minister will do what US and Israel say. He will not work in the interest of India,” Gandhi had said last week, criticising India’s foreign policy stance.

Addressing the rally in Palakkad, Modi stressed the Centre is closely monitoring the situation and taking measures to mitigate the impact on India and Indian nationals living in the region.