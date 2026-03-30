Women candidates face rising gender attacks in Kerala poll battle

KOZHIKODE: When LDF candidate U Prathibha was recently forced to respond to a UDF leader’s sexually derogatory remark during her Kayamkulam campaign, the moment cut sharply through the usual buzz of electioneering.

It was not just a rebuttal. It was a confrontation with a kind of politics that deviates from political issues and trespasses into personal space. What followed was not confined to one candidate or one constituency.

Similar accounts began surfacing — of women candidates navigating coordinated online abuse, public insults, and persistent attempts to undermine their credibility through character attacks rather than political critique. Taken together, these incidents reveal a pattern that many women leaders say has long existed but is now unfolding more visibly: women are still being made to fight battles their male counterparts are rarely asked to face.

“Reducing a woman to her body is wrong,” Prathibha said. “Elections are about the heart and commitment of a candidate, not their physicality. In all my years in politics, I have never engaged in personal attacks. What we are seeing now is an attempt to destroy dignity instead of debating politics.”

According to Fathima Thahiliya, UDF candidate from Perambra, this pattern repeats. Her social media pages have been flooded with derogatory and sexually coloured comments since her candidature was announced.

“I am not afraid of cyber attacks,” she told TNIE. “I entered politics prepared for challenges, and I will face them. I cannot be shamed into silence, because I have nothing to be ashamed of.”