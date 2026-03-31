Brinda Karat expresses concerns over FCRA bill

KOCHI: CPM politburo member Brinda Karat on Monday expressed concerns over the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Act, 2026, introduced in the Lok Sabha recently, stating that the move targets particular communities.

“Through this law, the licences of institutions run by religious groups can be cancelled and even taken over. Earlier, the centre introduced the Waqf Amendment Bill too. Why did Narendra Modi not speak about this when he came to Thrissur? Any attack against any community will not be tolerated,” she said, adding that attacks against minorities and Adivasis are increasing in states governed by the BJP.