Brinda Karat expresses concerns over FCRA bill

KOCHI: CPM politburo member Brinda Karat on Monday expressed concerns over the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Act, 2026, introduced in the Lok Sabha recently, stating that the move targets particular communities.
“Through this law, the licences of institutions run by religious groups can be cancelled and even taken over. Earlier, the centre introduced the Waqf Amendment Bill too. Why did Narendra Modi not speak about this when he came to Thrissur? Any attack against any community will not be tolerated,” she said, adding that attacks against minorities and Adivasis are increasing in states governed by the BJP.
Brinda was addressing the media in Kochi as part of a meet-the-leader event organised by the Ernakulam Press Club. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi must answer why funds due to the people of Kerala are being denied. The Modi government is moving forward with actions that bulldoze the Constitution. It is also bulldozing several laws that are beneficial to the public. Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act is an example of this,” she said.
Criticising the five Indira Guarantees, promised by the Congress-led UDF ahead of the assembly elections, she said that the Congress should fulfil the promises it made to voters in Telangana and alleged that several projects, including the increase in pension, have not been implemented in states like Telangana and Karnataka.