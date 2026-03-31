CM Pinarayi Vijayan denies LDF seeking SDPI support, reaffirms anti-communal stand

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reaffirmed the CPM’s uncompromising anti-communal stance, rejecting claims that the party sought support from the SDPI in the assembly elections. He stressed that voters opposed to the BJP naturally align with the LDF. Pinarayi's remarks came in response to questions about the SDPI’s open support in the Nemom constituency, where the LDF is locked in a tough contest with the BJP. He explained that the LDF was able to counter the BJP’s lone seat in Nemom—won earlier with Congress backing—thanks to the support of minority communities.

“We have an uncompromising stand against communalism, whether majority communalism, which I see as the bigger threat, or minority communalism. In the last ten years, there have been no communal riots in the state because of this stand,” Vijayan said at a media briefing at the party headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram.

He highlighted the shift in minority communities’ outlook toward the LDF, attributing it to their experience over the past decade. He added that the party has consistently defended minority rights, citing its opposition to central government policies such as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the recent Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) amendment. He accused the Congress of aligning with communal forces by seeking SDPI support in earlier elections and by adopting a soft stance on RSS-driven policy changes at the Centre.