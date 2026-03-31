M A Baby clarifies CPM stand on SDPI support

KOZHIKODE: Asserting that the CPM has not held any formal discussions with the SDPI for any tacit poll pact, party general secretary M A Baby, however, said it has not asked anyone to refrain from voting for it either.

Addressing the media in Kozhikode on Monday, Baby said that in a democracy, voters exercise their franchise according to their individual preferences.

He remarked that if there are people who wish to prevent the BJP from winning in the Nemom assembly constituency, such efforts are welcome.

However, he also emphasised that the SDPI must reconsider and change its style of functioning. Baby alleged that the party’s activities often end up justifying the actions of the RSS.

Baby also downplayed the influence of the Welfare Party of India, stating that it does not hold significant political clout.

He further criticised the ideology of Jamaat-e-Islami, describing it as “dangerous” and rooted in religious nationalism.