‘Co-Le-B’ alliance outdated allegation: Shihab Thangal

MALAPPURAM: As the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) powers ahead with its campaign for the April 9 assembly elections, TNIE caught up with party president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal to talk about concerns regarding seat allocation, allegations of UDF’s tie-up with the Jamaat-e-Islami, the debate over the Congress-League-BJP (Co-Le-B) alliance, and other matters. Excerpts:

There were reservations from some quarters when the IUML released its candidate list. Have the concerns been addressed?

There were no widespread issues. Those who didn’t get opportunities were naturally upset and they communicated their sentiments with the leadership. Nothing more than that happened

Did the leadership offer any assurances to those who were denied seats?

No offers were given. They know very well that they will be taken care of. Anyway, this is not the last election.

Of late, many non-Muslims have been joining the IUML, the most recent being Njeralath Harigovindan. How is the party accommodating these individuals?

Harigovindan himself has answered the question. Though the word ‘Muslim’ is in the party name, our activities are not confined to the betterment of any particular community. The IUML was in government for a long time and its activities were purely on the basis of merit. Harigovindan said he was searching for the right party when he found the League.