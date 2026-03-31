‘Co-Le-B’ alliance outdated allegation: Shihab Thangal

MALAPPURAM: As the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) powers ahead with its campaign for the April 9 assembly elections, TNIE caught up with party president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal to talk about concerns regarding seat allocation, allegations of UDF’s tie-up with the Jamaat-e-Islami, the debate over the Congress-League-BJP (Co-Le-B) alliance, and other matters. Excerpts:
There were reservations from some quarters when the IUML released its candidate list. Have the concerns been addressed?
There were no widespread issues. Those who didn’t get opportunities were naturally upset and they communicated their sentiments with the leadership. Nothing more than that happened
Did the leadership offer any assurances to those who were denied seats?
No offers were given. They know very well that they will be taken care of. Anyway, this is not the last election.
Of late, many non-Muslims have been joining the IUML, the most recent being Njeralath Harigovindan. How is the party accommodating these individuals?
Harigovindan himself has answered the question. Though the word ‘Muslim’ is in the party name, our activities are not confined to the betterment of any particular community. The IUML was in government for a long time and its activities were purely on the basis of merit. Harigovindan said he was searching for the right party when he found the League.
There was talk that Dalit and Adivasi leaders like C K Janu will be given seats, but UDF couldn’t take that forward...
We couldn’t follow it up because of various reasons. However, we have the opportunity to do many things in the future.
The IUML has given seats to two women this time. But Samastha has raised some objections...
We are a political party and we have our own regulations on selecting candidates. We follow the protocol stipulated for a political party. We find no reason in going back on it.
After a brief interval CPM has once again raised the issue of UDF’s tie up with the Jamaat. It has alleged that the decision to deny M K Muneer a seat and favour K M Shaji was taken on the Jamaat’s suggestion...
Any decision on allotting or denying seats appears to be a problem. The CPM is trying to bait us, but we will not bite. People know what the IUML stands for and how deep our commitment to secularism is. The allegations do not have us anxious.
There are also allegations that the SDPI has aligned with the CPM in this election. It has been said that this is evident in Mankada and Vengara constituencies in Malappuram...
The CPM has always had links with these kind of organisations. For its part, the Muslim League has never had any political understanding with extremist organisations. The CPM is prepared to join hands with anyone in order to defeat the League in Malappuram.
The Co-Le-B alliance in Vadakara and Beypore is a hot topic again. Ex-BJP leader K G Marar called it a failed experiment. What is your assessment?
No one from the younger generations would know what the Co-Le-B alliance is. It is an outdated allegation that does not faze us. But the CPM-BJP alliance in this election is real. Congress leaders have been raising the issue after a deep dive.
But the IUML had campaigned for candidates of the Co-Le-B alliance...
No. No. It is an outdated allegation and there is no need to discuss it now.
There have been past allegations of women being allotted unfancied seats. Has the situation changed and is there a chance of your candidates winning from Perambra and Koothuparamba?
What are the factors that determine a sure seat? We stand a good chance in both Perambra and Koothuparamba.
What will be your priority if the UDF comes to power?
There has been a visible absence of governance in the last 10 years. The health and education departments have attracted widespread criticism. We want to set things right in sectors that are close to people’s lives. We want to restore the impartiality of the police force, like in the days of Oommen Chandy government.