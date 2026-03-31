Pinarayi-Satheesan debate buzz intensifies ahead of polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With less than 10 days to go for polls, the stage is set for a debate between leaders of the rival camps: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan. On Monday, both the camps appeared serious about the debate. Pinarayi took up the challenge offered by Satheesan and said he was ready if everything will be discussed.
Satheesan responded to it stating that a discussion with the Chief Minister is a privilege. He also said he would be ready if given a 24-hour prior notice after fixing the venue and timing for a debate “on development as well as the Sabarimala issue.” He, however, doubted if the offer of debate was meant in full sincerity.
The chief minister on the other hand criticised the Opposition for fleeing from the Legislative Assembly which according to him was the best place for a debate. “In the house they cannot not spread lies. If they do they will get proper response and those who flee fearing the response are now challenging for a debate,” said Pinarayi.
Both the leaders have continued their war of words on social media. Satheesan accused the government of misleading the public on its achievements. He said, “The rest can be left to the people to decide” after the debate.
Pinarayi also responded to the Opposition’s challenge for a development debate, using social media to highlight his government’s track record.
In a Facebook post, he hinted at the possibility of a debate while presenting what he described as a “report card” of the LDF government’s decade-long tenure. Pinarayi awarded his administration a perfect 10 out of 10, listing 37 achievements-each graded ‘A+’.
The issue of debates ranges on the claims of housing projects during both governments, support of SDPI in polls, claiming credit for the development of Vizhinjam port project, Wayanad rehabilitation, Sabarimala controversy etc.
The vigorous responses have fuelled speculation over whether a direct face-off between the two leaders will take place.
However, political observers note that with less than 10 days remaining before the polls, the likelihood of a face-to-face debate remains slim.