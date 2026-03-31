Sultan Bathery faces heated contest amid allegations and development challenges

SULTAN BATHERY: Sultan Bathery has, for long, largely remained a UDF stronghold. Since the highland constituency’s formation in 1977, the Congress and its allies have lost the seat to the Left only twice — in 1996 and 2006.

This time, however, the contest appears less straightforward. Sitting MLA I C Balakrishnan is seeking a fourth consecutive term. Though buoyed by recent gains in local body polls, he faces a series of allegations, including graft and abetment of suicide.

The ST-reserved constituency includes Sultan Bathery municipality and the panchayats of Ambalavayal, Nenmeni, Noolpuzha, Mullankolly, Meenangadi, Poothadi and Pulpally.

A sizeable section of Wayanad’s ST population — including the Paniya, Kattunayakan, Kuruma and Adiya communities — is based here.

Their votes, along with those of the Christian farming community and the Muslim trading class, will be key to the outcome.

This election is shaped by everyday concerns, including human-wildlife conflict. Farmers continue to struggle with falling returns from pepper, coffee and ginger. Delays in granting forest land rights for tribal families and the impact of unregulated tourism also come up repeatedly in the campaigns.