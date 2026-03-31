Vadakara's UDF candidate K K Rema files complaint over obscene online content

KOZHIKODE: K K Rema, the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate from Vadakara, has filed a formal complaint with the Kozhikode Rural District Police Chief, alleging a coordinated campaign of fake and obscene content being circulated against her on social media.

In her complaint, Rema stated that videos currently being shared online — claiming that she was obstructed by a group at Chombala Harbour — are completely baseless and misleading. She strongly denied the authenticity of such content, asserting that these narratives are fabricated to tarnish her public image.

The MLA further alleged that several posts circulating on various platforms contain explicit undertones and double-meaning, indicating a deliberate attempt at character assassination. According to her, these posts are not random but part of a targeted effort to damage her reputation during the election period.