Valparai tragedy: Government announces Rs 10 lakhs compensation to victims' families

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state cabinet, on Saturday, announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakhs to the families of the people who died in the Valparai accident.

In a decision made during the last cabinet session of the LDF caretaker government, financial aid has been allocated from the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF) to the families of five deceased individuals who didn't have insurance coverage.

The relatives of school bus driver Noushad Ali, noon meal worker Sajida, Rukhiya, Shakeela and student Muhammed Hisham will receive the assistance. The government has also decided to cover the treatment expenses of deceased teachers' children, Muhammed Shahadin and Masneen, and driver Muhammed Fahis.

On the other hand, the government will also provide financial assistance to those with insurance if their treatment cost exceeds the coverage limit from the CMDRF.

The tragic accident happened on April 17, when a few teachers from Government UP School, Pang in Malappuram, and their family members went on a vacation tour.

The vehicle veered off the 13th hairpin bend on the Valparai Pollachi Ghat Road in Coimbatore, and reportedly plunged around 800 ft. Nine people died soon after the accident, and one three days later, taking the death toll to 10.