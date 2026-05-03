Amoebic infection claims 17 lives in Kerala in four months

KOCHI: Amoebic meningoencephalitis — a fatal brain infection — has claimed 17 lives in the state so far this year, with 96 confirmed cases reported in the first four months, raising concerns over the safety and need for precautions. While the numbers keep rising, medical experts believe that the revised diagnostic guidelines have helped in detecting the condition at the earliest and reducing the mortality rate.

The state had reported 201 confirmed cases of the brain infection and 47 deaths in 2025. In the latest incident, a 26-year-old nurse died in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday due to suspected amoebic meningoencephalitis, which is caused by a ‘brain-eating amoeba’. Arya Mol, from Ambalapuzha in Alappuzha district, was undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram.

Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, chairman of the IMA Research Cell - Kerala, said the revision of the diagnosis guidelines has led to the rise in the number of cases being reported.“Earlier, we used to test for amoeba only if other results were negative. Now, when a brain infection is reported, we test for amoebic meningoencephalitis. That has helped in early detection and treatment,” he said. He added that early detection has helped reduce the mortality rate compared with 2025.

In the second half of 2024, more than 30 cases were recorded in the state, leading to the formulation and implementation of the ‘Technical Guidelines on Prevention, Diagnosis and Treatment of Amoebic Meningoencephalitis in Kerala’ in July 2024, for ensuring effective control and management of the disease.

Dr Anish T S, associate professor of epidemiology, Kerala University of Health Sciences, said the rising number of cases may be a reflection of improved detection and reporting. “Though such brain infections do occur widely in other states, they go unreported. It does not indicate poor management but better diagnosis,” he said.