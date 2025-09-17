Kerala's rising amoebic brain infections: What you should know and precautions you can take

A rare but deadly brain infection is spreading in Kerala, prompting urgent concern among health experts and communities alike. The disease, called amoebic meningoencephalitis, is caused by tiny organisms called amoebae that live in warm, untreated freshwater such as ponds, lakes, rivers, and even household wells. These infections are extremely dangerous, but with the right knowledge and precautions, they can be prevented.

What is happening in Kerala?

In 2025 alone, Kerala has reported 69 confirmed cases and 19 deaths from this infection. That is a sharp rise from fewer than 10 cases reported over the past six years. While the global death rate from this disease is around 97%, Kerala’s rate is currently 24%, thanks to quicker diagnosis and better treatment. Encouragingly, two children, siblings of an eight-year-old who sadly died from the same disease in August, recently recovered.

Why is this happening now?

Experts believe that rising temperatures and poor water sanitation are making the problem worse. These amoebae thrive in warm water and feed on bacteria and algae. Many of Kerala's water sources, like wells and ponds, have high levels of coliform bacteria, which come from sewage and waste. This rich source of food and warm waters create the perfect environment for the amoebae to grow.