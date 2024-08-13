Think twice before taking a dip in the lake

KOCHI: Kerala reported multiple cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare central nervous system infection caused by free-living amoeba found in freshwater, lakes, and rivers in July and August. Amoebic meningoencephalitis is a disease that develops several days after exposure to the contaminated water source and may cause death within one or two weeks of infection, mostly because of rapid onset and delayed diagnosis.

There are primarily two types of amoebic meningoencephalitis; Primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) Granulomatous amoebic encephalitis (GAE)

Primary amoebic meningoencephalitis is usually caused by infection with Naegleria fowleri, a microscopic amoeba, also known as brain-eating amoeba. The fatality rate of the disease is more than 97%. It enters the human host via the nose and follows the nasal passage while swimming, diving, bathing or playing in warm, usually stagnant fresh water. The disease mostly affects children and young adults, mostly during warmer months.

GAE mostly results from hematogenous seeding of the central nervous system following primary infection of the lungs or skin by B mandrillaris, acanthamoeba, or aappinia species