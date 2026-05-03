Kerala CM post row has IUML in damage control mode

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has begun damage control measures amid growing discontent within the Congress over League’s perceived intervention in favour of a particular leader in the ongoing debate surrounding the chief ministerial post.
The League leadership is learnt to have conveyed to the chief ministerial aspirant considered close to them that efforts should be made to resolve the deadlock within the Congress between him and other CM post contenders.
According to League sources, the party has decided not to make any further public statements on the issue and will instead closely observe the developments patiently. “We have a declared policy of not intervening in the affairs of other parties,” said a League leader. “It is the Congress that has to decide who will be the next CM.We will convey our opinion if asked, or if an uncertain situation arises,” he said.
Indicating the awkward position the controversy has pushed the party into, leaders now argue that since the League’s position has been compromised in the CM post debate, it would have ramifications if a leader other than V D Satheesan is eventually chosen for the post.
The decision to step back from the controversy came after a section of leadership expressed the view that the party should not have deviated from its publicly stated position of not interfering in the internal affairs of other political parties.
Several leaders within the party are also understood to have been unhappy with P K Kunhalikutty’s recent remark that the next chief minister would be decided by taking public sentiment into consideration.Many viewed the statement as unnecessary and politically avoidable.
Some leaders also felt that the remarks amounted to a hasty overstep that undermined the carefully cultivated image of both the League and its state president Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal.
“Over the past decade in the opposition, the League has built an image of being balanced and restrained in its political approach,” a League state office-bearer said.
Party leaders pointed out that the League had adopted a conciliatory position even on contentious issues such as the Munambam Waqf land dispute. In the run up to the assembly elections, the party had maintained a flexible approach during the seat-sharing and seat-swapping discussions.
Against that backdrop, some leaders now fear that any perceived attempt to influence the Congress’ internal decisions could trigger unnecessary questions. “What will we say if the Congress dictates that we should make K M Shaji our parliamentary party leader instead of Kunhalikutty?” the leader asked.
“We also should not endorse the argument of any of the CM contenders. What moral authority do we have in arguing that choosing a leader who has not contested the assembly election to the CM post could lead to two by-elections since Kunhalikutty himself has caused two by-elections?” he further asked.
There is also criticism within the League regarding the alleged role of certain leaders, including K M Shaji, in canvassing support from the other UDF constituent parties for a particular Congress leader in the race for the CM post.
The League is also wary of the statements by CPM leaders such as A K Balan and SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan as it has already revived memories of the controversy surrounding the fifth minister during the last UDF government. “Now we have to defend the allegations of party critics that the League is being controlled by Jamaat -e-Islami. They have already said that their prediction – that once in power the League would show its true face – has come true,” said a League Malappuram district committee member.