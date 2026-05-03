Kerala CM post row has IUML in damage control mode

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has begun damage control measures amid growing discontent within the Congress over League’s perceived intervention in favour of a particular leader in the ongoing debate surrounding the chief ministerial post.

The League leadership is learnt to have conveyed to the chief ministerial aspirant considered close to them that efforts should be made to resolve the deadlock within the Congress between him and other CM post contenders.

According to League sources, the party has decided not to make any further public statements on the issue and will instead closely observe the developments patiently. “We have a declared policy of not intervening in the affairs of other parties,” said a League leader. “It is the Congress that has to decide who will be the next CM.We will convey our opinion if asked, or if an uncertain situation arises,” he said.

Indicating the awkward position the controversy has pushed the party into, leaders now argue that since the League’s position has been compromised in the CM post debate, it would have ramifications if a leader other than V D Satheesan is eventually chosen for the post.

The decision to step back from the controversy came after a section of leadership expressed the view that the party should not have deviated from its publicly stated position of not interfering in the internal affairs of other political parties.

Several leaders within the party are also understood to have been unhappy with P K Kunhalikutty’s recent remark that the next chief minister would be decided by taking public sentiment into consideration.Many viewed the statement as unnecessary and politically avoidable.

Some leaders also felt that the remarks amounted to a hasty overstep that undermined the carefully cultivated image of both the League and its state president Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal.