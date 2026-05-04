Kerala voters show the door to Left rule as UDF sweeps to power; Lotus blooms in three seats

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has delivered a decisive political verdict, ousting the Left Democratic Front (LDF) from power and returning the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) to office after a decade, while also marking a modest breakthrough for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which won three Assembly seats.

The UDF secured a sweeping victory in the 140-member Assembly, winning 102 seats, while the LDF was reduced to 35 seats, according to Election Commission data. The result ends the Left’s decade-long rule under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and represents the first time in nearly five decades that the Left is not in power in any Indian state.

Congress emerged as the dominant force within the alliance, with a vote share of 28.79 per cent, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) secured 21.77 per cent. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key UDF ally, recorded an 11.01 per cent vote share.

The election outcome was shaped by strong anti-incumbency sentiment and widespread consolidation of votes in favour of the UDF across multiple social groups. The verdict also led to the defeat of 13 ministers from the outgoing LDF government.